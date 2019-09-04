Ledyard National Bank Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) Has Boosted by $339,840 as Share Price Rose; As Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Stock Were Volatile, Robinson Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 4,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,301 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 50,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.17. About 1.23 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 63,440 shares traded. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Inc Adv Trst (NYSE:MAV) by 368,090 shares to 641,350 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (NYSEMKT:VKI) by 75,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond F (EIM).

Investors sentiment is 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 8 investors sold MFM shares while 9 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.87 million shares or 6.38% more from 4.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise stated it has 157,809 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smith Moore And holds 0.17% or 102,989 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company stated it has 86,816 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 0.01% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) or 162,746 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr reported 11,229 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce invested 0% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). The Washington-based Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) or 160,820 shares. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.03% or 205,810 shares. 4,348 are held by Cwm Limited Company. Oakworth Cap has invested 0% in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM). 51,630 are owned by Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability. 78,420 are held by Stifel Corporation. Ckw Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,662 shares. Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Management Limited Co has invested 0.27% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cna Financial accumulated 0.38% or 22,100 shares. Colonial Tru Advsr stated it has 43,294 shares. 7,641 are held by Ifrah Financial Incorporated. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg reported 354,508 shares. 6,063 were accumulated by Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability. 69,301 are owned by Private Asset. Texas Yale Corp holds 0.11% or 33,400 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Gabelli And Investment Advisers owns 7,900 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 3,585 are held by Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc. 14,752 are owned by Amica Mutual Insurance Com. 884,872 are held by Apg Asset Management Nv. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 20,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,594 shares to 99,590 shares, valued at $10.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 14,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,925 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).