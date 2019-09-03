Ledyard National Bank Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake by $590,058 as Market Value Rose; As Peapack (PGC) Stock Price Rose, Seidman Lawrence B Has Upped by $1.98 Million Its Position

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 76.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 76,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 176,191 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 3,058 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 3,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 149,995 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49 million, up from 146,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $205.34. About 7.68M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on tech’s responsibilities: Because tech has become such a large part of the economy, tech needs to increase diversity in a major way. Tech needs to create jobs because the country needs jobs; 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 58,348 shares to 15,759 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 13,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,800 shares, and cut its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Cohen Management Inc has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 77,106 shares. 33,051 were accumulated by Holderness Invs Co. Edgestream Prtnrs LP invested in 1.12% or 40,019 shares. Elm Advsrs Llc stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dillon Assocs invested 6.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Berkshire Hathaway invested in 249.59M shares or 23.77% of the stock. Bourgeon Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 19,214 shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 5.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.44 million shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 0.01% or 34,462 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has 390,659 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd owns 32,663 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company holds 604,986 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. First Business Inc reported 0.38% stake.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Pros (And 5 Cons) About Apple Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Valuation Analysis Of Apple Card – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 45,076 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 7,783 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Thrivent For Lutherans has 8,239 shares. Brown Advisory holds 303,114 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 11,149 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 4,000 shares. Addison holds 16,000 shares. Teton Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 8,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 2,032 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership owns 45,763 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 26,318 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity.