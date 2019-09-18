Ledyard National Bank Position in Visa (V) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose; As 3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined, Evermay Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 11,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 60,308 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.47 million, down from 72,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $393.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $175.68. About 379,927 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 4,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $167.35. About 93,603 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.34 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year's $2.58 per share. MMM's profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.34 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58 million and $360.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 5,310 shares to 42,748 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 8,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.