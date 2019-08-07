Ledyard National Bank Position in Abb LTD Spon Adr (ABB) Upped by $5.54 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Holder Citizens & Northern Boosted Stake

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 13,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 253,155 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 239,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Citizens & Northern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.42M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.92. About 13,008 shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) has declined 5.09% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CZNC News: 26/03/2018 Citizens & Northern Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 29 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Citizens & Northern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZNC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold CZNC shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 3.53 million shares or 1.01% less from 3.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability owns 133,639 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 17,191 shares. 2,990 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Citizens & Northern has invested 3.54% in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC). Geode Capital Mgmt owns 108,378 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs invested in 1,125 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc reported 912,094 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Com has invested 0% in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC). The New York-based Teton Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC). 12,500 are owned by Connors Investor Inc. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 25,556 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 15,702 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 221,248 shares. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,302 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 18,266 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $87,463 activity. The insider LAMBERT LEO F bought $5,996. Shares for $7,563 were bought by Pellegrino Frank G. FISHER JAN E had bought 231 shares worth $6,230 on Monday, April 8. Lehman Terry L bought $12,737 worth of stock.

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.