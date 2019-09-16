Ledyard National Bank Lowered Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding; Last Week Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Regeneron has $487 highest and $353 lowest target. $425.25’s average target is 51.00% above currents $281.62 stock price. Regeneron had 9 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. See Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) latest ratings:

Ledyard National Bank decreased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 57.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wells Fargo & Co now has $215.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52 million shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 5.40% above currents $48.92 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 22 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Monday, April 1. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 17. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $47.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Ledyard National Bank increased Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) stake by 5,310 shares to 42,748 valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Industrials Etf (VIS) stake by 7,990 shares and now owns 51,017 shares. Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $281.62. About 617,113 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, makes, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.93 billion. The Company’s products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It has a 15.64 P/E ratio. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity. Sanofi sold $48.61 million worth of stock.