Ledyard National Bank Lowered Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding by $594,936 as Share Value Rose; Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Shareholder Water Island Capital Raised Position by $39.15 Million

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 8,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 43,138 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 51,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $78.57. About 1.41 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 105.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 815,720 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.02 million, up from 776,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Securities accumulated 187,400 shares or 4.87% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested in 393,000 shares. Natixis has 0.05% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 159,728 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 75 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 1.73 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 437,610 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Aimz Investment Advisors Ltd Com has 0.64% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 18,948 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 47,038 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 15,545 shares. Cap Investors holds 0.01% or 650,000 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.21% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers has invested 4.49% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Invesco Ltd accumulated 238,443 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc by 79,605 shares to 80,316 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.93 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,041 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Another recent and important Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Advisors Limited Co holds 0.21% or 11,210 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 31,093 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.24% or 391,859 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 43,518 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.18% or 121,018 shares. 3.74M were reported by Northern Corp. Fincl Counselors has 6,537 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dean Associate Limited Liability Company holds 37,453 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Hills Fincl Bank & Tru accumulated 3,319 shares. Fayez Sarofim Comm, Texas-based fund reported 3,192 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.27% or 125,300 shares. 16.31M were accumulated by Blackrock. Madison Inv Inc has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Regions Fin holds 462,374 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9,323 shares to 9,563 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78M for 15.11 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.