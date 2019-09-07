Ledyard National Bank Lowered Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake by $594,936; Market Value Rose; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Position in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Has Trimmed by $6.24 Million

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 215,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 355,163 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, down from 570,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 2.68 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 8,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 43,138 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 51,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 1.41M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.38 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 104,289 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru Inc has invested 0.18% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Butensky Cohen Security Incorporated holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 59,280 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Tn has invested 0.08% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sandy Spring State Bank owns 0.15% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 59,772 shares. Albert D Mason Inc has 75,646 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.17% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 27,434 were accumulated by Barnett And. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 392,727 shares. Sterling Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 10,850 shares. Finance Counselors Inc accumulated 34,925 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il reported 7,484 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston-based midstream giant makes exec promotions, including COO and chief commercial officer – Houston Business Journal” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Energy Stocks I’d Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $275.96M for 14.91 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) by 2,982 shares to 70,764 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard High Dvd Yield Etf (VYM) by 8,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Swiss Savings Bank has 0.07% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 829,977 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,375 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 448,624 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Loews Corp reported 3,900 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc reported 24,416 shares. Qci Asset has 0% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 4,447 shares. Profund Ltd Company owns 5,874 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ledyard National Bank & Trust owns 0.42% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 43,138 shares. Sei Invests Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Bessemer reported 25,836 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny owns 108,350 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 26 shares. 40,058 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 18,410 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Consumers Increasingly Expect Business to Step Up in a World Where the Stakes Have Ramped Up – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.