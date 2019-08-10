Ledyard National Bank Lowered Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake By $1.38 Million; Amcon Distributing Co (DIT)’s Sentiment Is 0.33

Amcon Distributing Co (DIT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 1 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 3 decreased and sold their stock positions in Amcon Distributing Co. The funds in our database now own: 73,532 shares, down from 79,433 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Amcon Distributing Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

Ledyard National Bank decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 44.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ledyard National Bank sold 7,206 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Ledyard National Bank holds 9,128 shares with $1.75 million value, down from 16,334 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $45.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 559,785 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Southern regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $55.92 million. It operates through two divisions, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. It has a 13.16 P/E ratio. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and chilled products, and institutional foodservice products.

Willis Investment Counsel holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AMCON Distributing Company for 17,572 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 9,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 4 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 21,075 shares.

It closed at $94.33 lastly. It is down 8.73% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DIT News: 31/05/2018 – NIGERIA’S AMCON PLANS TO SELL AERO UNIT THIS YEAR: DIRECTOR; 18/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing 2Q EPS 49c; 23/04/2018 – DJ AMCON Distributing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIT); 24/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing Declares Dividend of 18c; 31/05/2018 – AMCON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AMINU ISMAIL TELLS REPORTERS; 24/04/2018 – AMCON DISTRIBUTING REPLENISHED SHRS AUTHORIZED FOR BUYBACK; 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Amcon Distributing; 18/04/2018 AMCON Distributing Company Reports Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.49 for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 44.23 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

