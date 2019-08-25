Ledyard National Bank Lifted Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $620,444 as Share Value Declined; Cbs New (CBS) Holder Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Cut Its Stake by $517,000 as Stock Rose

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 38.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 17,535 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, down from 28,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.84 million shares traded or 144.10% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @Dav…; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: NCAA Tournament’s crying kids is a problem CBS won’t admit; 16/05/2018 – NAATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC (NAI) SAYS IT IN COURT FILING IT MADE CLEAR THAT IT WOULD RETAIN CONTROL OVER CBS, AND CBS REPEATEDLY DISCLOSED NAI’S CONTROL TO STOCKHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – CBS – ISSUED STATEMENT ABOUT DECISION BY COURT TO DENY MOTION FOR TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER BROUGHT BY CBS, MEMBERS OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF BOARD; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Replacing CBS Board Members; 03/04/2018 – CBS SUBMITTED BID FOR VIACOM THAT IS BELOW ITS MARKET VALUE; CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE WANTS MOONVES, IANNIELLO TO LEAD COMBINED CO – CNBC, CITING; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – CHARTER HAS RIGHTS TO LIVE AUTHENTICATED STREAMING ON CBS.COM, CBS APP AND CHARTER’S AUTHENTICATED PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 10,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 90,232 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 79,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 38,623 shares to 166,528 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

