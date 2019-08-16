Ledyard National Bank Increases Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Moors & Cabot Has Cut Ppl (PPL) Stake by $1.31 Million; Valuation Declined

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 65.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 42,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 22,403 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 892,872 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 10,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 90,232 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 79,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 2.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,575 shares to 5,071 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,860 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3.10 million shares. Wedgewood Prtnrs Inc holds 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 17,250 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 4,914 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt invested in 0.9% or 21,809 shares. Veritas Management Llp reported 2,107 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc owns 0.82% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 311.72M shares. Biondo Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 91,016 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 1.75% or 585,751 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding owns 0.6% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.22 million shares. Carroll Fin holds 0.22% or 39,136 shares. Van Den Berg Management I has invested 0.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Csat Inv Advisory LP owns 14,349 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Or accumulated 14,773 shares. 23,118 were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser. Advsr Asset reported 1.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0.22% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1.52M shares. The New York-based M&T Financial Bank Corporation has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Fmr Limited Liability invested in 41.40 million shares. Johnson Gru accumulated 1,402 shares or 0% of the stock. Westpac Banking reported 90,028 shares stake. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.02% or 64,036 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division owns 72,997 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 133,011 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Lp has 2.06M shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 4.33 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 0.16% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1.94M shares. Synovus owns 4,912 shares. Hennessy invested 0.44% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). First Tru reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 2.25M shares.

