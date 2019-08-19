Ledyard National Bank Increases Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) Stake Upped by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 54,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The hedge fund held 570,626 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 515,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 10,579 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 10,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 90,232 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 79,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 6.87M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM) by 9,824 shares to 11,796 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,754 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest Research reported 1.29% stake. Nadler Financial Gp Inc Inc owns 14,926 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 249,624 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% or 6,474 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership reported 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stanley reported 38,730 shares stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 69,344 shares. 52,409 were accumulated by Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. American Insurance Tx stated it has 260,273 shares. Fisher Asset Management holds 546,504 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Haverford Tru Com reported 0.79% stake. 9,490 were reported by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability (Wy) has invested 3.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Bank & Trust reported 0.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold OSBC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.28 million shares or 2.81% less from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Lc has invested 1.76% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). National Bank Of America De holds 14,887 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 71,022 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 12,711 shares. Ohio-based Fsi Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.71% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs Incorporated owns 11,315 shares. Rothschild Inv Il holds 43,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 86,000 shares. Paloma Partners owns 11,303 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 2.43% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 1.33M shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 12,785 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Citadel Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 152,338 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 33,264 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares to 707,319 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 39,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,173 shares, and cut its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR).