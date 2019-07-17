Ledyard National Bank Increases Position in Sempra Energy (SRE); Coresite Realty (COR) Market Value Rose While Lasalle Investment Management Securities Trimmed Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 50,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 558,602 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.78 million, down from 609,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 213,681 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 2,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,290 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 10,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $139.26. About 897,977 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – Sempra CEO to Retire; Company Expands Board by One; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 326,620 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $71.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 3.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.45% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Ww Asset reported 2,080 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 8,417 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp has invested 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Citadel Advsr Limited Co has 0.01% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 261,006 shares. Prudential Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.28% or 115,863 shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 129 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tower Limited (Trc) reported 2,243 shares. 431,670 are held by National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. Moreover, Seabridge Advsrs Limited Co has 0.07% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Moreover, Schroder Inv Gru has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 2,086 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 422,815 shares. Brinker, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,481 shares.

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.28 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.28 per share. COR’s profit will be $47.23M for 22.66 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLE) by 10,029 shares to 12,458 shares, valued at $824,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls International Plc by 9,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,738 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

