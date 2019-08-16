Ledyard National Bank Increases Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Crow Point Partners Has Cut Stake

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 10,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 90,232 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 79,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 8.73 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 57.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 4,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 3,040 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 859,440 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 117,771 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 61,950 shares. Adage Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 50,000 shares. Crow Point Prns Lc reported 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.33% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 158,422 shares. Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc stated it has 13,975 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Allstate Corp reported 7,080 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 7,444 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 350 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 6,690 shares. Opus Point Management Ltd Company owns 6,093 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,944 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 15,600 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 24,650 shares.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting EXAS Put And Call Options For January 2019 – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EXAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS): When Will It Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EXACT Sciences is Now Oversold (EXAS) – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon -1.6% on mixed Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,648 shares to 30,857 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Energy Etf (VDE) by 18,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,833 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.95 million were reported by Reaves W H &. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) accumulated 0.24% or 41,501 shares. Money Limited Liability Company reported 5,560 shares. Halsey Associates Ct invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1.55 million are owned by Duff & Phelps Mngmt. Mirae Asset Global holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 412,974 shares. Choate Investment invested in 61,763 shares. Fincl Advisory Service Inc has 0.17% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kopp Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.64% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quantum Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 21,680 shares. Blue Fincl has invested 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.92% or 121,073 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.6% or 814,948 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).