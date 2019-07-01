Ledyard National Bank Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $620,444; Aviva Plc Cut Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Position by $877,195

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 4,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,418 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.90 million, down from 115,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $238.76. About 112,781 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 25/05/2018 – TCRC-Train & Engine and IBEW Vote Dn CP’s Final Offers in CIRB-administered Ratification Vote; 26/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS SERVE STRIKE NOTICE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BEEN ADVISED THAT CANADA INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS BOARD HAS CHANGED DATES FOR VOTING ON CP’S FINAL PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS VOTE TO REJECT CANADIAN PACIFIC OFFER; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Teamsters Union Reach Tentative Agreement — Union; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific Above Peer Average; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to 65c Vs. 56.25c

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 10,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,232 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 79,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.77. About 5.90M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5G Very Well May Be the Saving Grace for CenturyLink Stock – Yahoo News” on June 04, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The T-Mobile Merger With Sprint Could Still Be Killed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Popular Stocks Hitting New 3-Month Highs – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canadian Pacific on watch after light EPS – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Canadian Pacific Moves Record Grain Volumes In May – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: We Had A Very Good December After All, And Our OR Will Tick Up – Benzinga” with publication date: January 10, 2019.