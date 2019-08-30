Ledyard National Bank Holds Holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN); Aldebaran Financial Holding In Centene Del (CNC) Was Increased

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 3884.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 9,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 9,563 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 485,328 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR DUPIXENT; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN); 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.32. About 3.64 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 8,720 shares to 5,859 shares, valued at $321,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 8,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,138 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.