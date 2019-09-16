Ledyard National Bank Holding in Ebay (EBAY) Upped as Stock Price Rose; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Boosted Position

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 92,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 5.27 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $300.35 million, up from 5.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 4.70 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 178,455 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, up from 169,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 1.54M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $62.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 86,693 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $127.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 142,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VCR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis R M, a Maine-based fund reported 15,674 shares. Capital Growth Mgmt LP invested in 750,000 shares or 3% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Communications holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 124,913 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 19,340 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 526,375 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Lp owns 89,000 shares. Artisan Ptnrs LP holds 1.16% or 11.09M shares. Field Main Retail Bank stated it has 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Toth Fin Advisory reported 0.94% stake. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 301,025 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.44% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Evermay Wealth Management Lc has 4,184 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hartline Invest owns 5,898 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 507,478 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlson Capital Lp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 350,105 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 3.87M were accumulated by Savings Bank Of America De. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation reported 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 109,414 are held by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Proshare Advsr Limited Com owns 0.16% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 696,850 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 753 shares in its portfolio. 1.09 million are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.33% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 8,502 are owned by Pacific Mngmt Com. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 37,726 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc Cap Incorporated has invested 0.14% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.12% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 1832 Asset LP owns 73,900 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg stated it has 17,192 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9,343 shares to 7,040 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Morningstar Dev Mkt Ex Us Tilt Etf (TLTD) by 19,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,858 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).