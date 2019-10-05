Ledyard National Bank Holding in Ebay (EBAY) Has Raised by $347,412; Graham Capital Management LP Position in Lee Enterprises (LEE) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) by 75.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 504,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.78% . The hedge fund held 162,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 666,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.37M market cap company. It closed at $2 lastly. It is down 30.00% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500.

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 178,455 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, up from 169,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.62M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Morningstar Emer Mkt Tilt Etf (TLTE) by 9,862 shares to 6,024 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Pacific Ex Japan Etf (EPP) by 8,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,122 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH).

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 400,000 shares to 28.58M shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nio Inc (Put) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA).

