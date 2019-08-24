Ledyard National Bank Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Raised by $590,058; Franklin Resources Has Cut Rogers Communications (RCI) Position by $3.57 Million; Share Price Rose

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 3,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 149,995 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49M, up from 146,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 67,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 3.54M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.58 million, down from 3.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 243,385 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 89,636 shares to 123,686 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 935,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CMBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can has 19.20 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.65 million shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Services Ma has invested 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Fiera holds 0.11% or 509,295 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0.03% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 58,071 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Citigroup stated it has 1.32 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 239,348 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Uss has 1.7% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Valley Advisers has 0.02% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 111 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.1% or 12,004 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.76 million shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Co owns 3,365 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $527.77 million for 12.06 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares China Large Cap Etf (FXI) by 14,710 shares to 6,192 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,673 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

