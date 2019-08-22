Ledyard National Bank Holding in Amgen (AMGN) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Holder Clover Partners LP Decreased Its Holding

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 3,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 34,675 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, down from 37,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $203.94. About 1.76M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp analyzed 15,000 shares as the company's stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.04. About 213,151 shares traded or 14.45% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.64 million for 9.39 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 2,000 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.06% or 213,017 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.29% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) or 29,029 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested in 0.56% or 577,752 shares. 183,096 are held by Bancshares Of America De. Teton Advsrs owns 0.06% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 25,150 shares. 1.28M are held by Ameriprise Financial. Brown Advisory has invested 0.08% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.02% or 10,900 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 3.46M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 258,951 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 1,118 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Castine Capital Management Ltd invested in 104,091 shares or 0.78% of the stock.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $125,350 activity.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,248 shares to 54,301 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Industrials Etf (VIS) by 41,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG).