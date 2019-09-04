Ledyard National Bank Has Upped Its Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) as Stock Value Rose; Suncor Energy New (SU) Holder Capital Innovations Has Raised Its Stake by $329,920

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 32.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 10,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 42,185 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 31,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 235,658 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 2,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 13,290 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 10,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 35,182 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra L. Reed to Retire Dec. 1, Step Down as CEO and Pres on May; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 9,800 shares to 6,484 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 13,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,259 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Sel Sect Spdr Etf (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0.15% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co reported 0.09% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 4,000 are held by Atwood And Palmer. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc accumulated 166,899 shares. Monetary Management Gp reported 200 shares stake. Counselors holds 0.01% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 2,380 shares. Moreover, Ci Investments has 0.64% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 7,224 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 22,132 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Neumann Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.22% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 2,674 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.07% or 10,747 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.14% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

