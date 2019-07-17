Ledyard National Bank Has Upped Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding; Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Shorts Raised By 6.75%

Ledyard National Bank increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) stake by 3884.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ledyard National Bank acquired 9,323 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)’s stock declined 25.78%. The Ledyard National Bank holds 9,563 shares with $3.93 million value, up from 240 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $32.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $298.37. About 492,494 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) had an increase of 6.75% in short interest. PCRX’s SI was 2.38 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.75% from 2.23M shares previously. With 665,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s short sellers to cover PCRX’s short positions. The SI to Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 6.89%. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 263,678 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 31.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q REV. $74.6M, EST. $74.0M; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA: FDA OKS EXPAREL AS NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REG ANALGESIA; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCRX); 06/04/2018 – FDA WEBSITE NO LONGER HAS PACIRA EXPAREL UPDATE DATED TODAY; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA PARES GAIN AFTER FDA REMOVES EXPAREL UPDATE FROM WEBSITE; 29/03/2018 PACIRA SAYS COO HAS LEFT TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Pacira

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $441 target in Monday, March 18 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) earned “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of REGN in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, March 18.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity. $54.04 million worth of stock was sold by Sanofi on Friday, March 8.

Ledyard National Bank decreased J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) stake by 3,433 shares to 25,866 valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 35,271 shares and now owns 349,851 shares. Technology Select Sect Spdr Etf (XLK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 485 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.09% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi owns 16,826 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 13,345 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). First LP holds 0.29% or 360,562 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 34,763 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) owns 882 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Products Prtn Limited has 0.65% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 28,004 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 492 shares in its portfolio. Usa Portformulas owns 12,930 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) has 0.54% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regeneron (REGN) Presents Positive Data on Lymphoma Candidate – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, SHAK, REGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $66,244 activity. Kronenfeld Mark A. also bought $66,244 worth of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Pacira BioSciences, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc owns 70,509 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 3.92 million shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.03% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Opus Point Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 11,250 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd invested in 206 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Legacy Prns Inc stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Advisory Services Network Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 170 shares. Penn Capital Management Com reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Daruma Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 177,242 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Synovus Fincl reported 65 shares. 380,213 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Los Angeles Capital & Equity has 0.01% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 24,620 shares. Kepos Cap Lp holds 14,904 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. It has a 226.02 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia.

Among 6 analysts covering Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of PCRX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Wedbush. The stock of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) rating on Friday, March 8. Stifel Nicolaus has “Sell” rating and $33 target. The stock of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Wedbush. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Underperform” on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JAZZ or PCRX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investor Ideas Adds New Stocks in Biotech (NASDAQ: $PCRX) (NASDAQ: $NGM), Crypto (TSXV: $CSTR.V) & Tech (NYSE: $FVRR), Luxury Brands (NYSE: $RVLV) and Pets (NYSE: $CHWY) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pacira BioSciences Appoints Former Johnson & Johnson Executive, Max Reinhardt, as President – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Retrospective Analysis Shows EXPAREL Associated with Significantly Less Opioid Use Following Third Molar Extraction – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EMA accepts Pacira’s application for Exparel for postsurgical pain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.