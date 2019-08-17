Ledyard National Bank Has Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; 15 Analysts Are Bullish Microsoft (MSFT) Last Week

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.37% above currents $136.13 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, April 25 report. See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) latest ratings:

Ledyard National Bank increased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 13.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ledyard National Bank acquired 10,516 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Ledyard National Bank holds 90,232 shares with $5.34M value, up from 79,716 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $234.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 13/03/2018 – Triton Digital® Expands Canadian Sales Team to Further Accelerate the Digital Audio Industry Throughout the Region; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.00% above currents $56.65 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Ledyard National Bank decreased Vanguard Energy Etf (VDE) stake by 18,389 shares to 32,833 valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Industrial Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLI) stake by 15,283 shares and now owns 12,161 shares. Energy Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Lc reported 105,462 shares. Moreover, Sfmg Lc has 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,189 shares. Tompkins Fincl accumulated 79,814 shares. Moreover, Coastline Trust Com has 0.62% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 70,237 shares. Garde Cap Inc invested in 0.07% or 6,899 shares. Magellan Asset invested in 432 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,097 shares. Hgk Asset Management invested in 0.18% or 9,890 shares. 78,722 are owned by Benedict Finance Advsr Inc. American National Registered Inv Advisor Inc reported 25,985 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Aimz Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.26% or 6,385 shares. Marietta Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 19,781 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 1,937 shares. The Kentucky-based Argi Invest Serv Lc has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sfe Inv Counsel invested 0.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial services and products for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses ; Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. It has a 26.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products.

The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold Microsoft Corporation shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bessemer Gru has 3.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.10M shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon owns 84.89M shares. 22,950 are held by Odey Asset Mgmt Gp. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 75,897 shares. West Family Invests owns 42,400 shares. Northrock Partners Limited accumulated 34,844 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Schafer Cullen Inc reported 2.02% stake. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 23,460 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,909 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co has invested 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Financial Prns invested in 2.25% or 237,014 shares. Hartwell J M Lp accumulated 406,709 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Company reported 3,795 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Inc Lc invested in 35,844 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 5.80M shares or 4.09% of its portfolio.