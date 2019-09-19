Ledyard National Bank Has Increased Its Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) as Market Valuation Rose; Arosa Capital Management LP Position in Suncor Energy New (SU) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 30,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 463,830 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, down from 494,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 2.03 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 6,226 shares as the company's stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,121 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 45,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.14. About 253,662 shares traded or 20.14% up from the average. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold SWX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 165,935 shares. Natixis invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Gamco Et Al holds 817,817 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt reported 38,917 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 51,173 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability owns 760,141 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nordea Mgmt Ab invested in 59,440 shares. Victory Management holds 690,497 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 1St Source Bankshares reported 0.03% stake. Hanson Mcclain reported 547 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 435 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 24,285 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 64,460 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 8,593 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Convergence Prtn Ltd has 0.37% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 6,273 shares to 47,986 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,133 shares, and cut its stake in 1 Yr Etf.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $922.47 million for 13.53 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.