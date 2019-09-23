Ledyard National Bank Has Increased Its Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Holding; Market Vectors ETF Trust (PEK) Has 0.25 Sentiment

Market Vectors ETF Trust (PEK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.42, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 1 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 4 trimmed and sold equity positions in Market Vectors ETF Trust. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 82,908 shares, down from 182,869 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Market Vectors ETF Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

Ledyard National Bank increased Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) stake by 13.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ledyard National Bank acquired 6,226 shares as Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)’s stock rose 7.95%. The Ledyard National Bank holds 52,121 shares with $4.67M value, up from 45,895 last quarter. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc now has $4.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $91.51. About 565,831 shares traded or 160.84% up from the average. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 02/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/10/2018 10:40 AM; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corporation – 03/14/2018 12:35 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – ON A COMPARATIVE BASIS, 2018 OPERATING INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT OR MODESTLY HIGHER BETWEEN YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/26/2018 05:23 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 09:13 AM; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/21/2018 12:59 PM; 05/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/05/2018 03:45 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 02:09 PM

Ledyard National Bank decreased Flexshares Us Qlty Lge Cap Etf stake by 12,443 shares to 100,162 valued at $3.37M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 4,188 shares and now owns 117,133 shares. Financial Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold SWX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 267,104 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Ajo LP holds 454,279 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.41% or 301,498 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 3,837 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 341 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.01% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Natixis Ltd Partnership has 70,352 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0.07% or 1.24M shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Sageworth Trust accumulated 300 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Numerixs Invest Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 100 shares. Gabelli Funds holds 1.19M shares.

The ETF decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 234 shares traded. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (PEK) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.