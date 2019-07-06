Ledyard National Bank Has Increased Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Holding; NBT Bancorp (NBTB)’s Sentiment Is 1.48

Ledyard National Bank increased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 24.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ledyard National Bank acquired 2,620 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 13.69%. The Ledyard National Bank holds 13,290 shares with $1.67 million value, up from 10,670 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $38.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $138.38. About 599,541 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Says CEO Will Retire, Board Will Expand by One -Update; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – TREVOR MIHALIK HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 28/03/2018 – SoCalGas Helps Fleet Owners Put New Near-Zero Emissions Natural Gas Trucks on the Road; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – JOSEPH A. HOUSEHOLDER ALSO HAS BEEN APPOINTED SEMPRA ENERGY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO

NBT Bancorp Inc (NBTB) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019.

Analysts await NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. NBTB’s profit will be $28.50M for 14.29 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by NBT Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

NBT Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for NBT Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals, firms, and municipalities. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 14.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural and agricultural real estate loans, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. holds 2.39% of its portfolio in NBT Bancorp Inc. for 130,025 shares. Nbt Bank N A Ny owns 181,782 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.99% invested in the company for 212,120 shares. The New York-based Tompkins Financial Corp has invested 0.5% in the stock. Community Bank N.A., a New York-based fund reported 49,576 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $117,761 activity. $117,761 worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) shares were sold by WALL PETER R.