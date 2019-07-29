Ledyard National Bank Has Increased Its Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $339,840 as Stock Value Rose; Energy Fuels (UUUU) Position Maintained by Empyrean Capital Partners Lp

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 4,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,301 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 50,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 2.41 million shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.67 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 1.02M shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has risen 28.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming

More notable recent Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Energy Fuels Resumes Vanadium Production; Launches Initiatives to Boost Readiness for Potential Uranium Market Improvement; Provides 2019 Guidance – PRNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Energy Fuels Commencing Vanadium Production; Testing New Approaches to Mining in Tight Vanadium Market – PR Newswire” published on September 27, 2018, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2019 Results – Junior Mining Network” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Horizons Introduces Canada’s First Uranium ETF – Investing News Network” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Russian Sanctions Could Impact US Uranium Supply – Investing News Network” with publication date: April 16, 2018.

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 78,900 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $500.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 43,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,296 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers owns 6,475 shares. 26,826 were reported by Oppenheimer And Incorporated. South Texas Money Limited holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 436,758 shares. Charter reported 3,323 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa invested in 4,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 17,877 shares. Cohen & Steers owns 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 4,157 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl owns 0.04% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 240,979 shares. American Asset has invested 0.52% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Texas Cap Bancorp Incorporated Tx has 0.58% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Conning has 94,545 shares. Td Asset reported 370,184 shares stake. Moreover, Roosevelt Group Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,606 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,800 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 265,029 shares.