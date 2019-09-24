Ledyard National Bank Has Decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding By $384,988; Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Blackrock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.39, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 18 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 15 decreased and sold equity positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Trust. The funds in our database now have: 2.76 million shares, down from 3.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Municipal Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 6 Increased: 14 New Position: 4.

Ledyard National Bank decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 3.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ledyard National Bank sold 3,532 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Ledyard National Bank holds 96,058 shares with $10.53 million value, down from 99,590 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $308.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $123.22. About 6.18M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 76,050 shares traded. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (BFK) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $626.29 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 15.68 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 0.52% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust for 301,164 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 57,601 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 38,667 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has invested 0.08% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 81,608 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.24% below currents $123.22 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

