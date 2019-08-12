Ledyard National Bank Has Decreased Its Applied Materials (AMAT) Position by $1.67 Million as Share Price Rose; Strategic Global Advisors Upped Its Allstate (ALL) Position

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 10,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 22,108 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 11,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $104.09. About 1.98M shares traded or 24.54% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 71.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 42,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 16,690 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 59,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 5.13 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.27 million for 16.84 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,122 shares to 149,995 shares, valued at $28.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 12,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

