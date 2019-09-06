Ledyard National Bank Has Decreased Ecolab (ECL) Stake as Stock Rose; As Middleby (MIDD) Share Price Rose, Jpmorgan Chase & Company Increased Holding by $1.84 Million

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 61.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 14,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 8,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 23,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $205.33. About 871,853 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.98 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $112.35. About 255,548 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 16,692 shares to 103,910 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Industrials Etf (VIS) by 41,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $497.29M for 29.84 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 271,940 shares. Capital Investment Of America owns 117,970 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Aristotle Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Jnba Fincl Advisors accumulated 1,623 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3,873 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Girard Limited invested 0.77% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Eagle Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1.38 million shares. Nadler Financial Incorporated holds 0.06% or 1,145 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth reported 19,850 shares. Palladium Prns Llc invested in 0.07% or 5,819 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 2,379 shares. 101,474 are held by Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Co Tn. King Luther Cap Mngmt has invested 1.34% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 10,315 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 11,130 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,233 activity.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lci Inds by 5,877 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $96.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 14,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 304,958 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Manor Road Cap Partners Limited Liability Com holds 1.81% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 80,000 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0.05% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 0.01% or 21,381 shares. 10,305 are owned by Utah Retirement. Ci Invests holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 730,852 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 97,336 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank accumulated 4,256 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Huntington Bancorp accumulated 160 shares. Shine Advisory Services owns 53 shares. Parkside Finance Bancorp And holds 611 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 0% or 109 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 73,822 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 82,625 shares.