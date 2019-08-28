Ledyard National Bank Has Cut Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $492,375; Shares Rose; Shelton Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $1.07 Billion as Stock Value Rose

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 59.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 7,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 5,071 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 12,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 3.77M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 90.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 113,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 12,452 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.40M, down from 125,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.52. About 1.43 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.72 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 4,259 shares to 29,508 shares, valued at $25.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 76,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

