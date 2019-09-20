Ledyard National Bank Has Cut By $683,930 Its Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Stake; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Cut Its Sprint (S) Holding

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Sprint Corporation (S) stake by 87.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 4.04M shares as Sprint Corporation (S)’s stock rose 31.83%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 591,000 shares with $3.88M value, down from 4.63 million last quarter. Sprint Corporation now has $27.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 4.74M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 27/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 27/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile Deal Could Be Announced by Monday; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Bonds Are Most-active In High-yield Market On Merger News — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint names Michel Combes as CEO, elevates Marcelo Claure to executive chairman; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places Sprint Spectrum Securitization Series 2016-1 & 2018-1 Class A Notes on Positive Watch; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 02/05/2018 – Sprint Elevates Marcelo Claure To Executive Chairman And Appoints Michel Combes As CEO

Ledyard National Bank decreased Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) stake by 12.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ledyard National Bank sold 26,305 shares as Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Ledyard National Bank holds 177,123 shares with $4.67M value, down from 203,428 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Company now has $20.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 1.98 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity. Another trade for 5,195 shares valued at $119,640 was made by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ls Investment Limited Company stated it has 75,076 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Texas Yale stated it has 8,824 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 705,854 shares. Mcrae Mngmt reported 18,169 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.03% or 4.28M shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 1,750 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 3,500 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 254,377 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 1.42% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Community Tru holds 0.03% or 9,635 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Comm Mn has 3.28M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 68,383 were accumulated by Pennsylvania. Orleans Capital Management La stated it has 0.76% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 4,340 shares.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39M for 57.90 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

