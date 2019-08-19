Ledyard National Bank Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Sentiment Is 0.96

Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 151 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 158 sold and reduced their stock positions in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 46.02 million shares, down from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Affiliated Managers Group Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 119 Increased: 107 New Position: 44.

Ledyard National Bank increased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 13.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ledyard National Bank acquired 10,516 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Ledyard National Bank holds 90,232 shares with $5.34M value, up from 79,716 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $234.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. holds 5.86% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. for 5.00 million shares. Bruni J V & Co Co owns 276,323 shares or 5.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kiltearn Partners Llp has 2.96% invested in the company for 972,030 shares. The Michigan-based Clarkston Capital Partners Llc has invested 2.66% in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1.69 million shares.

The stock increased 1.95% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 470,296 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 05/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – REG-AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 21/03/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2017 Annual Report and Agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management firm providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.85 billion. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. It currently has negative earnings. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Tt has invested 1.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 26,037 were reported by Cutter Brokerage. Callahan Advsrs Limited Co invested in 4,603 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cahill Finance Advisors stated it has 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,007 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 6.17 million shares. 55,989 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 96,599 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Illinois-based First Advsr LP has invested 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Phocas Financial Corporation has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brookstone holds 0.22% or 56,597 shares. Scholtz Limited Liability Corp holds 0.34% or 8,730 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability has invested 0.59% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 218,200 shares.

Ledyard National Bank decreased Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 7,594 shares to 99,590 valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 88,942 shares and now owns 26,890 shares. Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.00% above currents $56.65 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6200 target in Monday, July 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 18. Morgan Stanley maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $58 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, February 22.

