Ledyard National Bank Has Boosted Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding; Enterprise Financial Services Has Raised Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) Position by $466,785

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Service (EFSC) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 11,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The institutional investor held 574,620 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.90M, up from 563,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 116,402 shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 178,455 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, up from 169,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.62M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 1.52M shares. Markston Intll Ltd Llc has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Communication Limited accumulated 0.4% or 3,040 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 7.19M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Westpac Bk Corp has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability has 469,808 shares. Invest House Ltd accumulated 17,825 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stephens Ar accumulated 76,006 shares. Rothschild Comm Asset Management Us Inc holds 13,289 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Aimz Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 10,140 shares. 391,524 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com. Anchor Capital Advisors Lc owns 266,222 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. New York-based Cibc has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Parnassus Ca invested in 1.92M shares or 0.29% of the stock.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Next-Gen Growth Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Deliverr Raises $23 Million, Expands Fast-Shipping Program – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cable One elects eBay executive to board of directors – Phoenix Business Journal” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Overstock.com Is Doomed In The Short Term – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Amazon Stock Was Down in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 26,305 shares to 177,123 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Morningstar Emer Mkt Tilt Etf (TLTE) by 9,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,024 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $460.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xtrackers Msci Eafe Hedged Equ (DBEF) by 11,294 shares to 253,106 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 2,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,041 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

More notable recent Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Financial Services goes ex-dividend today – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2016, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “John Eulich Named Chairman of Enterprise Financial – GlobeNewswire” on May 05, 2016. More interesting news about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Confidence in services sector hits lowest level since Brexit vote – Yahoo Sports” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold EFSC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 0.74% more from 18.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Limited Liability Company accumulated 63,047 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,391 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Wells Fargo Mn reported 131,689 shares. Smith Moore & accumulated 11,252 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Art Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Northern Trust holds 0% or 425,292 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Hgk Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 2,535 shares. Fj Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 55,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Voloridge Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 5,300 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).