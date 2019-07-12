Ledyard National Bank Has Boosted Its Abb LTD Spon Adr (ABB) Position by $5.54 Million as Market Value Declined; Vicor (VICR) Holder Shikiar Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $1.60 Million

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $31.07. About 72,215 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Abb Ltd Spon Adr (ABB) by 107.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 307,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 595,165 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, up from 287,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Abb Ltd Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 1.57M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 17/04/2018 – ABB TO SUPPLY ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS FOR ELECTRIFY AMERICA; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest €100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY LOOKING AT ORGANIC INVESTMENT, PARTNERSHIPS AND SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS IN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AREA; 23/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 27/03/2018 – ABB CEO says companies ‘need certainty’ to make decisions, amid trade tensions; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – ABB: Profitable growth

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA) by 4,863 shares to 71,926 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM) by 9,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,796 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 24,815 shares to 465,980 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. VICR’s profit will be $4.83M for 64.73 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

