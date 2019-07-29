Ledyard National Bank Cut Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $767,040 as Market Valuation Rose; J Goldman & Company LP Has Increased Its Eldorado Resorts (Put) (ERI) Position by $5.36 Million

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 9,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,754 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, down from 143,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.74. About 1.37 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Put) (ERI) by 333.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 116,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 151,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 207,306 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hos; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Identified $40M Synergies Expect to Realize in First Yr of Ownership; 15/05/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta highlights the importance of market risk in smart beta strategies; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE TROPICANA’S ARUBA ASSETS, WHICH WILL BE DISPOSED OF AS A CONDITION TO CLOSING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 4,455 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Company owns 241,535 shares. Service Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0.01% or 70,934 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 102,813 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 16,841 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Frontier Management Company Llc invested in 1.23% or 3.72 million shares. Bridger Mgmt accumulated 2.76% or 746,498 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 94,776 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.03% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability accumulated 8,975 shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 134,392 shares to 16,691 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 94,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,554 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Innovations Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,685 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has 0.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 28,233 shares. Sandhill Partners Ltd Company owns 6,601 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 56,030 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc has 1.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 93,470 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 22.49M shares. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas holds 366,529 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Ltd Liability Company has 2.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 8.01M shares. Thompson Mngmt stated it has 204,575 shares or 3.16% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Mi accumulated 5,079 shares or 0% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co holds 61,949 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 2.95M shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 12,050 shares to 21,715 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard High Dvd Yield Etf (VYM) by 8,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.59 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.