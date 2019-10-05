Ledyard National Bank Continues to Hold Position in Ebay (EBAY); As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Share Price Rose, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Trimmed Its Position

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 178,455 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, up from 169,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.62 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 844,328 shares traded or 61.95% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 579,265 shares to 2.55 million shares, valued at $72.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 11,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Elastic N V.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.