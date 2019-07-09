Ledyard National Bank Boosted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position By $3.82 Million; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Position By $620,211

Ledyard National Bank increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) stake by 3884.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ledyard National Bank acquired 9,323 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)’s stock declined 25.78%. The Ledyard National Bank holds 9,563 shares with $3.93 million value, up from 240 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $33.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $302.84. About 928,910 shares traded or 2.85% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 21/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Show DUPIXENT Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 03/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent, the Darling of Atopic Dermatitis; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 28.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 12,161 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 10.33%. The Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp holds 30,000 shares with $1.56 million value, down from 42,161 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $28.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 3.15M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 1Q Fuel Costs About $2.10/Gallon; 18/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Bird strike forces Southwest jet to make emergency landing in Nashville, Tennesse; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: 1 dead after Southwest plane from NYC makes emergency landing in Philadelphia: NTSB…; 17/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after the engine blew out.…; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE IN TUESDAY’S PHILADELPHIA EMERGENCY LANDING TOUCHED DOWN AT 190 MILES PER HOUR, HIGHER SPEED THAN TYPICAL -NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE TO $.16 PER SHARE FROM $.125 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Flight Made an Emergency Diversion to Philadelphia

Ledyard National Bank decreased International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) stake by 5,915 shares to 50,659 valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) stake by 23,632 shares and now owns 102,798 shares. Flexshares Quality Dvd Etf (QDF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg accumulated 60 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt owns 1.32% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 4,624 shares. Perigon Wealth Lc owns 707 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 502 are held by Horizon Ltd Llc. Eqis Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Private Advisor Grp Limited Co reported 0.03% stake. 209 were reported by Assetmark. Invest House Limited Liability reported 2,013 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability Corp has 100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Magnetar Ltd invested in 1,823 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Weiss Multi holds 0.03% or 2,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 0.03% or 179,631 shares. Sg Americas Lc, New York-based fund reported 26,879 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity. $734,310 worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) was sold by GOLDSTEIN JOSEPH L. Sanofi also sold $54.04 million worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shares.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regeneron (REGN) Presents Positive Data on Lymphoma Candidate – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: REGN, BIIB, GRMN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of REGN in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of REGN in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of REGN in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22 to “Neutral”. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 18.

Among 7 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 16 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. Deutsche Bank maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $61 target. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, February 20 to “Sell”. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, March 28 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $744.00 million for 9.50 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.