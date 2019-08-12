Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Western Asset (WIW) Sentiment Is 1.41

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 16.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 5,274 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel holds 26,055 shares with $3.07 million value, down from 31,329 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Western Asset (WIW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 72 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 51 cut down and sold stock positions in Western Asset. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 35.61 million shares, up from 34.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 34 Increased: 47 New Position: 25.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.55 million are owned by Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank. Carderock has 45,373 shares. Burt Wealth holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,012 shares. Moreover, Patten Grp has 2.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Perigon Wealth Limited Liability has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Company reported 4.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 40,391 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 3.2% or 76,502 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0.46% or 885,394 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 3.08% stake. Peoples Financial Svcs Corp has 41,086 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Automobile Association has 8.57 million shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 181,246 shares. 87,932 are held by M Kraus And. Brave Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.13% above currents $137.71 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15200 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 19.

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 5.71% of its portfolio in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund for 893,618 shares. Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il owns 307,569 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.64% invested in the company for 2.78 million shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 1.42% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3.24 million shares.

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 39,698 shares traded. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $689.55 million. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 28.9 P/E ratio. Ltd.

