Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $617,058; Weatherly Asset Management Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $742,799 as Stock Value Rose

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 54,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, down from 58,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $207.95. About 6.16 million shares traded or 57.04% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 31,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 24.37 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,721 shares to 40,966 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Mgmt stated it has 25,357 shares. Country Tru Savings Bank holds 1,399 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meiji Yasuda Life Company owns 29,643 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 371,521 shares. Beaumont Prtn Limited Com reported 7,257 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas stated it has 104,555 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Martin & Com Inc Tn owns 10,263 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. 3,240 were accumulated by Diligent Limited Liability Corporation. Leuthold Group has invested 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Blb&B Advisors reported 0.09% stake. 5,855 are owned by Bollard Gp Limited Liability Corporation. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 1.60M shares stake. Capital Fund Mgmt invested in 24,202 shares. Aspen Invest Inc invested in 6,340 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Bearish Home Depot Trade – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.