Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Increased Carnival (CCL) Position; Waddell & Reed Financial Trimmed Lhc Group (LHCG) Holding

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) stake by 13.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 67,905 shares as Lhc Group Inc (LHCG)’s stock rose 5.73%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 425,968 shares with $47.22 million value, down from 493,873 last quarter. Lhc Group Inc now has $3.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.42. About 178,185 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 108.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel acquired 14,020 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 5.71%. The Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel holds 26,950 shares with $1.37M value, up from 12,930 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $33.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 4.06M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $14.98 million activity. Myers Keith G also sold $7.13M worth of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 457 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First State Bank Of Omaha owns 65,872 shares. 979 were reported by Ls Advsrs Ltd. Bb&T Lc owns 2,010 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 16,131 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 7,398 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 5,826 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 9,845 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 0.01% stake. 2,166 were reported by Redmile Grp Inc. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 31,959 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,824 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 39,309 shares.

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LHC Group Continues Commitment to Clinical Quality With Addition of Tricia Nguyen as Chief Medical Officer – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LHCG or ADUS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LHCG Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LHC Group announces finalization of purchase agreement and joint venture partnership in New Jersey – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LHC Group had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of LHCG in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased Evo Pmts Inc stake by 104,710 shares to 746,858 valued at $21.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 40,445 shares and now owns 343,568 shares. Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) was raised too.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.48M for 30.11 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$53.39, Is Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival: Delight In The Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Carnival And Don’t Look Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 160,243 shares. Netherlands-based Pggm Invests has invested 0.22% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Parametrica Mgmt accumulated 4,821 shares. Rdl owns 17,256 shares. Synovus Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.95% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.29% or 253,820 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 18,000 shares. 280,811 were reported by Calamos Ltd Liability Corporation. Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) owns 103,339 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 376,895 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsr LP has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).