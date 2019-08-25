Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $751,275; Valuation Rose; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Gabalex Capital Management Lowered Position

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 27,686 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, down from 31,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 11/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized Facebook for its data practices; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66M for 26.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi invested in 35,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lmr Prtn Llp accumulated 0.07% or 32,975 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Limited holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.55M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 233 shares. Sei Invests Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 505,611 shares. Central Asset Invests And Management (Hk) Limited stated it has 95,920 shares or 11.1% of all its holdings. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 24,059 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd invested 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 1.47M were reported by Hsbc Holdg Public Lc. 11,193 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of Stockton. Bb&T Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Herald Investment Limited has 0.26% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.12% or 63,500 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75M and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invests invested in 1.96% or 2.03 million shares. Accredited Inc owns 57,252 shares. Of Virginia Va has 1.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Segment Wealth Limited Liability Co owns 41,139 shares. Hutchinson Cap Ca reported 2.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 2.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Canandaigua Bankshares Trust holds 55,836 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 0.06% or 22,883 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Invsts Inc reported 12,695 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Moreover, Botty Investors Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 621 shares. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Town Country Bancorporation Trust Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com invested in 22,700 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Moreover, Hollencrest Capital Mgmt has 0.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 34,000 shares stake. Utah Retirement holds 897,450 shares or 3.38% of its portfolio.