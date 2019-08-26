Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) as Market Valuation Declined; Texas Yale Capital Raised Corning (GLW) Stake

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 7,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,045 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 6,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $66.69. About 1.77M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 14,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 34,975 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 1.61M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 27/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Corning’s Yen-Denominated Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) 33% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) 2.6% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top High-Yield Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Corning Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GLW) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Bed Bath & Beyond, Switch And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 180,340 shares. First National Tru Co invested in 0.14% or 41,780 shares. Numerixs Techs invested in 44,000 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Limited Company reported 1.77% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Spinnaker Trust has 8,735 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 196,863 shares. 3,383 are held by Adirondack. Brinker Capital Inc reported 33,105 shares. Salem Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 850 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0.17% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Dubuque Natl Bank And invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Atlantic Union Bankshares accumulated 81,233 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Rothschild Investment Il reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). The Oregon-based Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Or has invested 0.51% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 37,476 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why AbbVie Wants Allergan; How That Changes It As A Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. Shares for $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.