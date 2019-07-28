Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $617,058 as Share Value Rose; Strategy Asset Managers Increases Holding in American Intl Group (AIG)

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 9,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, up from 170,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.87M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 31,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Corp has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Ca stated it has 11,108 shares. Mu Com holds 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,000 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 2.62M shares or 4.81% of all its holdings. Texas Cap Bankshares Tx reported 4,114 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,179 shares. Meritage Grp Inc Lp has invested 6.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterling Capital Ltd Com holds 1.47% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Letko Brosseau Assocs accumulated 4,000 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 3.29% or 2.52 million shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp Inc has 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barrett Asset Llc stated it has 457,403 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 2.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Choate Advsrs has 122,571 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 59.81M shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft, ServiceNow Announce Cloud Partnership – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 21,166 shares to 920 shares, valued at $77,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,061 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Cap Inc reported 9,125 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.08% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Boston has 17.95M shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Bridges Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested in 13,269 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cidel Asset holds 0.15% or 65,000 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd holds 0% or 217 shares. Argent Tru has invested 0.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 772 shares or 0% of the stock. 21,650 are held by Tower Research Llc (Trc). Moreover, Bancorporation Of America De has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 7.62 million shares. 326 are owned by Ent Fincl Service Corporation. Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 0.12% or 19,767 shares. Clough Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.65% or 172,500 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability reported 623,349 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 38,946 shares.

More important recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.