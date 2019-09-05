Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $498,400; Stock Value Declined; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Share Price Rose, Holder Aspiriant Lowered Its Stake by $1.55 Million

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 14,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $70.33. About 6.28M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 32,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 115,416 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 147,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 2.63M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,408 shares to 122,689 shares, valued at $18.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 17,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 11.94 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

More important recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Tough Week for Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Co owns 0.06% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 49,460 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 122 shares. Boys Arnold And has invested 0.41% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,698 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested 0.07% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). First Citizens Bank & Trust accumulated 6,092 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 19,363 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Principal Grp accumulated 5.67M shares. Johnson Group reported 26,126 shares. Moreover, Brookmont Cap has 1.08% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 36,479 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.33% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.52 million shares. 5,462 are owned by Personal Cap Advsr Corp. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.21% or 1.65M shares in its portfolio. Opus Limited Liability invested in 12,511 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 13,757 are held by Amica Retiree Medical.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 202,964 shares. Dt Invest Prtn Llc reported 0.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Raub Brock Cap Lp owns 8,882 shares. Villere St Denis J And Lc stated it has 12,547 shares. Payden & Rygel accumulated 208,136 shares or 1.23% of the stock. British Columbia Inv holds 0.72% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp holds 13,869 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 4,361 were reported by Amer Asset Management Inc. First State Bank Sioux Falls stated it has 2.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 109,349 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Rock Point Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Westover Capital Lc holds 0.13% or 3,145 shares. Ipswich Invest Management Co stated it has 4.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). B Riley Wealth holds 0.4% or 28,233 shares. 32,217 are owned by Covington Inv Advisors.