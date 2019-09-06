Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Prudential Financial (PRU) Holding by $598,780; Stock Value Declined; As Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Stock Price Declined, B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Lifted by $534,344 Its Holding

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 7,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 19,359 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 11,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 378,769 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 45.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 20,980 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 1.51M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 10/04/2018 – PGIM Investments enters the active ETF market with fixed income strategy; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 09/05/2018 – Prudential and PIC reach sixth longevity reinsurance agreement amid surging demand for pension de-risking; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board; 17/04/2018 – JERSEY CITY RENEWS $208M GOVT PLAN WITH PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 30/04/2018 – Two Georgia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3,996 shares to 13,975 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 429,255 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,311 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 75,817 shares. Citigroup owns 49,363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc accumulated 95,830 shares. Mairs & Pwr Inc accumulated 332,899 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 335,684 shares. Eqis Capital stated it has 9,655 shares. 6,000 were reported by Needham Inv Mngmt Limited Liability. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 34,881 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Monroe State Bank Tru Mi stated it has 9,669 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc invested in 180,235 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Gofen Glossberg Lc Il accumulated 30,145 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 314 shares.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on August 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “VMWare (VMW) Just â€œStruck Oilâ€ â€“ Hereâ€™s How to Invest – Investorplace.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Core Laboratories N.V.’s (NYSE:CLB) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This 5.5%-Yielding Dividend Isnâ€™t Going Away – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.