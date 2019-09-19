Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $763,572 as Market Valuation Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Trimmed Its Position by $2.87 Million

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 34,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 135,413 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 170,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.96. About 4.34 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,810 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, down from 27,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.00 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple is well on its way to becoming the first trillion-dollar company. Founder Steve Jobs attributes the company’s success to one thing: intuition; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markel owns 0.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 290,485 shares. S Muoio And Co Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 4,262 shares. Old West Inv Llc reported 2,883 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc reported 1.15 million shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma accumulated 17,798 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Peoples Service accumulated 21,282 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset has 2.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 160,563 shares. Provident Tru Com stated it has 6,835 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Weybosset Research & Mngmt Lc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Captrust Fin Advsrs reported 2.31% stake. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 3.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ami Asset Mngmt reported 2.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blair William Il accumulated 2.53M shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Com holds 22,297 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: AAPL,GS,MA,MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple fund invests $250M in Corning – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: A Lost Year For iPhone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Americas & CAP Segments Aid Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Boeing, Starbucks, 3M, Deere and Dollar General – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks expands delivery in U.K. – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Luckin Will Grow With Starbucks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 12,214 shares to 73,380 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxonmobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has 228,476 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt reported 31,594 shares. Franklin Resource, California-based fund reported 1.47M shares. Finemark Bank & owns 80,353 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Ltd Llc has 2.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.36% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.14% or 1.83M shares. Churchill Management Corporation invested in 0.15% or 66,034 shares. Btim holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 842,669 shares. Vista Prtn holds 0.29% or 17,697 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Confluence Inv Mgmt Llc holds 1.09% or 810,663 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Planning holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8,311 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Company holds 0.45% or 20,000 shares. Brown Advisory owns 264,950 shares.