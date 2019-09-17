Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Shorts at HIGH TIDE REG SHS CANADA (HITIF) Raised By 559.71%

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,876 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel holds 23,810 shares with $4.71 million value, down from 27,686 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $994.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 12.38 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 03/05/2018 – The company’s core wearable fitness trackers business has fallen sharply as it faces bigger names with deeper pockets, such as Apple and Samsung; 12/03/2018 – Apple bolsters news offering with Texture magazines app; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’

HIGH TIDE INC REG SHS CANADA (OTCMKTS:HITIF) had an increase of 559.71% in short interest. HITIF’s SI was 180,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 559.71% from 27,300 shares previously. With 138,800 avg volume, 1 days are for HIGH TIDE INC REG SHS CANADA (OTCMKTS:HITIF)’s short sellers to cover HITIF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.0064 during the last trading session, reaching $0.28. About 12,557 shares traded. High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27’s average target is 0.11% above currents $220.03 stock price. Apple had 64 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Hold” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, March 26. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Thursday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 26. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D L Carlson Invest Gp Inc holds 3.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 56,347 shares. Joel Isaacson & Company Lc owns 2.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 95,239 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability holds 1.09% or 12,838 shares. Somerville Kurt F, Massachusetts-based fund reported 102,295 shares. L & S Advisors Inc has 62,138 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 6,004 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 2.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Point Capital Prtn Lc holds 22,487 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael owns 1,522 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 1.66M shares. Martingale Asset LP invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roffman Miller Pa accumulated 151,855 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corporation accumulated 3.25% or 285,749 shares. 1.66M are owned by Kbc Gp Nv. Farmers Trust accumulated 49,716 shares or 2.78% of the stock.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.44 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated firm in the cannabis market in Canada. The company has market cap of $53.89 million. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis accessories and alternative lifestyle products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in the retailing of cannabis products.