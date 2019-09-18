Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $763,572; Sfe Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Fly Leasing LTD (FLY) Position as Shares Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) by 35.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 37,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 68,760 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 106,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fly Leasing Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $646.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 267,985 shares traded or 19.37% up from the average. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 03/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, FLY HAD 86 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 45 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,810 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, down from 27,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.7. About 16.09 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.50 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 27,459 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 3.27% or 2.98 million shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.23% or 25,248 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Incorporated has invested 1.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Timber Creek Management Limited Liability Com has invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strs Ohio invested in 3.31 million shares. Pinnacle Associate stated it has 1.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.43M shares. Moreover, Hillhouse Mgmt Limited has 0.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 127,759 shares. Moreover, Tillar has 1.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davidson Advisors stated it has 181,753 shares. Advsr Cap Management Ltd accumulated 1.45% or 123,014 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested in 0.07% or 72,543 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 226,785 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt accumulated 21,328 shares or 0.98% of the stock.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: AAPL,GS,MA,MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Terminates iPhone Walkie-Talkie Feature – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Fallen Angel Stocks to Buy Before They Fly Again – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GME, JWN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing 737 MAX Will Fly Again in 2019 — Probably – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.