Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Raised Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $498,400 as Stock Price Declined; Ppl Com (PPL) Stake Raised by Churchill Management Corp

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,743 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 14,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 68.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 16,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 41,123 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 24,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 3.81M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Services holds 1.86% or 52,276 shares. Goodman Corp accumulated 16,387 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mngmt invested in 1.78% or 200,425 shares. Pictet Asset reported 1.94 million shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability stated it has 141,790 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne Inc has invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Banque Pictet & Cie owns 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 129,500 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.05% or 17,055 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 779,749 shares. The Utah-based Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 0.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 108,594 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Co Limited Liability reported 3.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). South Street Lc reported 0.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co invested in 28,212 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Majedie Asset Limited holds 949,630 shares or 5.42% of its portfolio.

