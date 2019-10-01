Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Stake by $763,572 as Valuation Rose; Park Avenue Securities Position In Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Was Has Increased

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 76.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 1,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 3,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, up from 1,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $250.17. About 557,920 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,810 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, down from 27,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $224.96. About 29.67 million shares traded or 11.88% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 2.82% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Montag A And stated it has 0.29% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 33,005 are owned by Beach Inv Counsel Pa. 15,634 were reported by Hills Commercial Bank & Communication. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Flossbach Von Storch Ag, Germany-based fund reported 342,430 shares. Moreover, Comgest Invsts Sas has 5.72% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Nebraska-based Cambridge Advsrs has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Benedict Financial holds 1.99% or 18,912 shares. Chevy Chase owns 273,581 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Iowa National Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 958 shares. Amp Investors Ltd has 126,408 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 21,119 shares. Carnegie Asset Lc accumulated 1,848 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Ltd Llc accumulated 383,989 shares or 0.68% of the stock.

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $894.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL) by 14,385 shares to 3,765 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A by 23,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds Vanguard Mtg Backed Secs Etf (VMBS).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hgk Asset Management stated it has 34,879 shares. Shamrock Asset Management has 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,246 shares. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 3.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Appleton Ma holds 147,705 shares. Cutler Mgmt invested in 0.49% or 6,150 shares. Garland Cap Incorporated holds 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,050 shares. Grace & White reported 2,581 shares stake. Horizon Investments reported 1,034 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oak Associate Limited Oh reported 2.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wagner Bowman Mgmt has 0.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valley National Advisers accumulated 52,967 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Blue Chip Ptnrs holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,811 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc accumulated 1.59% or 531,823 shares. Vigilant Cap Limited Com invested in 3.19% or 120,697 shares. Hendley & Inc holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 32,629 shares.